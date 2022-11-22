Police investigating shooting death of man killed in Arlington homicide

Police in Arlington are investigating the death of a man in his 20s after officers responded Monday morning to what was originally a call about a single-vehicle wreck to find him shot and slumped over the steering wheel of a car, according to a news release.

Arlington police said they responded to the call around 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane. When officers arrived, there was no evidence of a crash but they found a Kia Rio parked nearby along Brookhurst Lane, the car running and multiple doors completely open.

The man, whose identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after next-of-kin has been notified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Detectives believe there were two passengers in the car with the victim when it arrived at the location.

Shortly after it arrived, the man was shot and the two passengers ran from the scene, according to the news release.

Police are working to identify suspects and have not yet made any arrests, according to the release. Detectives are considering the possibility the victim and suspects were involved in “high-risk activity.”

Anybody with information is asked to call Detective VanTreeck at 817-459-5691 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.