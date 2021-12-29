Police investigating shooting death of teen, wounding of another

Dec. 29—Police continue to investigate a shooting Sunday night in Selden Park that left a 17-year-old male dead and another man wounded.

Brunswick and Glynn County police responded at 8:15 p.m. to several reports of gunfire from the park at 100 Genoa Martin Drive just off U.S. 341.

Police found the 17-year-old at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died during life-saving efforts, county police said.

Someone later drove a second gunshot victim to the hospital, police said. That victim's condition was not released.

Police are requesting the deceased young man's name not be published, citing the ongoing investigation to apprehend those responsible.

The News is abiding by the police department's request.

"We know that the family's grief and loss is a burden which no one can understand or comprehend," Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said in a statement Tuesday.

Brunswick police said officers responded to Selden Park following a "report of several people being shot and a large crowd being present," a report said. Selden is a county park just outside the city limits.

County police investigators have diligently pursued the case and are seeking the public's assistance in finding and arresting those responsible, county police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county investigation division at 912-554-7817, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-2640-1333.