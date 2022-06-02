Police investigating shooting in downtown Kannapolis

Kannapolis police are investigating a shooting that happened on James Street Thursday morning in downtown Kannapolis.

There was no information immediately available about who, if anyone, was shot, or the severity of their injuries.

Police did not say if they were looking for any suspects.

Investigators said they will release more information later on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

