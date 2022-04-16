Police investigating shooting in Duquesne

Police are investigating after a shooting in Duquesne on Saturday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County police, the call came in at 3:40 p.m. for a shooting in the 200 block of Harden Avenue.

Once on scene, first responders found an adult victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital, and is expected to survive.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

TRENDING NOW:

Police on scene for incident in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood Parents: Kindergarten student brings pre-mixed margarita drinks to Michigan school 1 man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood VIDEO: Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing over $200K from business partner DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts