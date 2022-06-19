Two people shot after fight at Dyal Street gathering

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported two men shot in a fight in the 1100 block of Dyal Street Sunday evening.

JSO reports that a crowd of people gathered inside one house on Dyal Street with an argument breaking out between multiple women.

The argument then escalated leading to a fight with multiple people joining in outside in the street.

This fight led to two men being shot in the lower body by two unknown men with handguns. The suspects then ran and drove away separately.

The two victims have been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are conducting interviews to determine more suspect information.

The investigation so far reveals the suspects may be known to individuals or residents on the scene, and this is believed to be an isolated incident. The suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

