Police investigating a shooting in Fresno County that left two teenagers wounded

Two teenagers were shot Friday evening in Fresno County.

The shooting happened at 5 p.m. on the 2200 block of Locust Street in Selma.

Officers arrived and found a teen in an alley with a gunshot wound. A second teen was found near an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Grove Street.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and their status was not known.

Officers are investigating what led up to the shooting. Police don’t have a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-896-2525.