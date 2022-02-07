Police investigating a shooting in Fresno. What’s known so far

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in southwest Fresno on Sunday.

The shooting happened at 6:04 p.m., at an apartment complex at East Lorena and South Tupman avenues.

It is unknown how many people were shot and the status of the victims, but the radio police traffic said there were at least four shooting victims.

The incident brought a heavy response from both police and the fire department.

This story will be updated when information is available.