Jul. 29—Hamilton police are investigating a shooting this afternoon.

Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said police received a call at 1:56 p.m. about a shooting in the 1100 block of Noyes Avenue.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives were at the scene several hours.

