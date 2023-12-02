Police investigating shooting at hotel in south Charlotte

Charlotte police began investigating a shooting at a hotel in south Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Police arrived before 6 a.m. at the Wyndham Garden Inn on Griffith Road in south Charlotte.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether someone was injured in the shooting, but MEDIC did confirm they were on the scene for a gunshot wound.

At the scene, Channel 9′s photographer saw crime scene tape and multiple CMPD units.

Channel 9 asked CMPD what led to the shooting and whether any suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

