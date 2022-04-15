UPDATE: 2 men shot at Huber Heights gas station

UPDATE @ 10:00 p.m.:

Huber Heights police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Thursday evening, officers on scene confirm.

Initial reports indicated that a shooting happened outside the Marathon gas station in the 7800 block of Old Troy Pike around 7:30 p.m.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore previously confirmed in a social media post that at least one person was shot at the gas station. He said there was no other threat to residents.

Huber Heights Police Sgt. Brian Carr confirmed that two adult males were shot. They were taken to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown.

Our crew on scene reported that officers have police tape up, blocking the entrance to the gas station.

Our crew also reported seeing a gun and a bloody t-shirt outside of the gas station. Police confirmed the gun on scene was involved in the shooting.

Police have right lane on northbound Old Troy Pike closed while they investigate.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.