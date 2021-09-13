Police investigating shooting incident at industrial park

Sep. 13—Joplin police are investigating an incident Monday morning in the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park that ended shortly before noon when a person with a gun sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No one else was injured in the incident at 3220 Industrial Park Drive, police reported on social media.

A caller alerted police that assistance was needed there. Officers made contact with the person who had the gun and tried to deescalate the situation. Officers on scene requested assistance of the SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

After the person was shot, aid was provided by officers and the person was taken to a local hospital. Officers are still at the site investigating.

Police are not releasing the identity of the person involved at this time.