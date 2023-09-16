Police are investigating shooting in Independence that left a 39-year-old woman dead

Independence police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a 39-year-old woman dead, according to a release from the department.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of South Harvard Avenue after a caller reported that someone was lying on the ground and wasn’t moving.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in front of a residence.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer L. Scott of Independence.

“At this time, investigators are treating this case as a homicide,” the release says. “Investigators are currently working active leads on this case to develop suspect information.”

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.