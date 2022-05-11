Police investigating shooting involving a juvenile

An investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot Tuesday night in Lynnwood.

Officers were called to 186th Place Southwest and Hurst Road.

A juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to his arm while in a car, police said. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, and the extent of his condition is unknown.

Police said an argument erupted in the car, and then someone inside fired a gunshot.

Law enforcement said there is no description of the vehicle or those who were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

