Police investigating after shooting involving two Walmart employees in Jackson, JPD says

The City of Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved two North Walmart employees, according to Police.

Police said the victim was taken by Emergency Medical Services with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

If anyone has information on this shooting please contact JPD at 731-425-8400.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Police said the incident happened in a non-customer area in the back of the store.

No customers were involved or harmed during the incident.

JPD is actively looking for a suspect, if anyone has information concerning this incident please contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.

