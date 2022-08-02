Man shot in leg on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near 8400 Helen Drive North.

Police say that around 8 p.m. on Monday, they located a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

There is no suspect information, according to JSO.

Anyone with information on this incident should call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Watch FOX30/CBS47 for the latest information or check back for updates.

Download the Action News Jax news app and watch Action News Jax for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps







