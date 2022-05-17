Police investigating shooting at Kent apartment complex

An investigation is underway after shots were fired near an apartment complex in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Kent Police Department.

At about 11:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired near the office of Phoenix Court Apartments, located at 23912 111th Place SE.

Arriving officers contacted the victim, an employee at the Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons who also worked as off-duty security at the apartment complex.

The victim was reportedly driving a Bureau of Prisons vehicle and wearing his Bureau of Prisons uniform when he arrived to work at the complex.

After he heard fireworks, the victim exited his vehicle and spotted a man standing nearby, who then turned and pointed a rifle at him.

The man fired an unknown number of the rounds at the victim, who was able to take cover and was not hit.

The man then fled on foot while reportedly putting his rifle in a carrying case.

When the victim pursued the man on foot and re-engaged him, the man removed the rifle from its case and again pointed it at the victim, but did not fire any shots.

Kent officers arrived after the man had again fled on foot from the location.

Police quickly set up a perimeter and requested assistance from King County Guardian 1.

An Auburn K9 unit and the Renton Police Department also responded to assist with an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Police searched the surrounding area for the man, but did not locate him.

This is an ongoing investigation.