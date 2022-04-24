Police investigating shooting that killed one person in Monroe

The Monroe Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Boyte Street shortly before 5 p.m., according to police.

Police said Jaleel Takeem Nivens was shot several times before being transported to Atrium Main, where he later died.

Police said several people witnessed the shooting, but so far no one has come forward.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Police said a $5,000 cash reward could potentially be offered.

