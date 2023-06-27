Police investigating shooting at Krispy Kreme in DeKalb County
DeKalb County Police confirmed they are working a shooting.
The shooting happened Monday evening at a Krispy Kreme located on Wesley Chapel Road.
Police said details are limited at this time.
Police on the scene have the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Dr. closed off.
Channel 2 Action News went to the scene where our photographers captured a bus, stopped at the scene with police near it. It appears the bus was hit by a vehicle.
At this time, it is unclear if the vehicle involved in the accident is related to the shooting incident.
