Police are investigating a shooting in LaSalle Park

ST. LOUIS — A man is found dead inside a car in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. Police were initially called out there to a car that had crashed into a pole on South 7th and Hickory just after 2:30am. When the officers got there, they found a man shot in the head.

He was not conscious or breathing. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. It is unclear if any suspects are in custody now, but if you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

That number is 866-371-TIPS. This does mark the 12 homicides so far this year and this month in St. Louis City.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.