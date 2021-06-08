Police investigating shooting after at least 1 person shot in car, 2 in custody

Jun. 7—At least one person was shot Sunday evening while riding inside a car in Dayton.

A person called 911 around 6:15 p.m. to say his mother and father had been shot in the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue.

A short time later, staff at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, told Dayton police that one victim, and possibly two, arrived by private vehicle at the emergency department.

According to initial reports, the shooter came off the porch of a residence and began shooting. He was described as standing 5 feet 7 inches with a skinny build wearing a black ball cap, a white T-shirt and white shorts.

A gunshot detection device reportedly picked up seven shots fired in the area at the time the shooting was reported.

Two men, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, were arrested in the 100 bock of Cambridge Avenue, according to a police reported.

The 21-year-old was booked on preliminary felonious assault, failure to stop after an accident, failure to maintain reasonable control and operator's license required. He has not been formally charged at this time.

The 18-year-old was arrested on a preliminary felonious assault charge and also has not been formally charged.

We will update this report as we learn further information.