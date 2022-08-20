Police investigating shooting that left one dead Friday night in Des Moines

A man has died of his injuries after a shooting Friday night in Des Moines, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Around 10:46 p.m. Aug. 19, police and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of University Avenue, according to a Des Moines Police Department news release.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 39-year-old male with gunshot injury. He was transported to MercyOne – Des Moines, where he later died, according to the release.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The Des Moines Police Department is investigating the shooting.

"Witnesses are being interviewed, evidence examined and investigative leads followed," Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in the news release.

This is the city's 12th homicide of 2022.

