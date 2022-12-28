Police investigating shooting with life-threatening injuries at Orange Park Athletic Association

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Orange Park Police Department is on the scene of a reported life-threatening shooting at the Orange Park Athletic Association.

Police reported that a victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting.

Orange park Police report the suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Please avoid the area at this time.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details come in.

