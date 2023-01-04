Police investigating shooting after man was robbed in Fort Worth

A man was shot Tuesday after investigators suspect he was robbed in the 4300 block of Dulles Drive after agreeing to meet a woman to purchase something, according to police.

The man was shot twice in the right leg around 7:30 p.m., and was taken to the hospital, where he’s in stable condition. The shooting happened after the man planned to meet a woman to buy something, but said he was instead confronted by two men, one of whom showed a gun, police said.

The men took his 2009 Mercedes Benz C-Class and other personal items, fleeing the scene in the car, according to police.

The Fort Worth police robbery unit is investigating the shooting.