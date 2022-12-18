JSO: Woman shot multiple times in domestic dispute in Moncrief Park area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one woman was shot multiple times in a reported domestic dispute in the Moncrief Park area on 1800 West 24th Street.

JSO reported that around 12:56 p.m. Officers responded to the scene due to a reported person shot.

When arriving, JSO claims an adult woman was found who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO stated the shooting origin was possibly due to a domestic dispute with a firearm that discharged and hit the victim.

Anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

