Police investigating shooting in NE Albuquerque

Apr. 10—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Albuquerque that left one man seriously wounded Friday night.

Sgt. Tanner Tixier, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the shooting at the intersection of Constitution and Chelwood Park at about 11 p.m.

"Upon arrival on scene, officers located a male subject inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound," Tixier said. He was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital in stable condition.

The incident was made a violent crimes call out "due to the severity of (the victim's) injuries and unknown prognosis," Tixier said. Police did not release the victim's age or say if they have a suspect in the shooting.