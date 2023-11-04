UPDATE: One injured, one in custody after NE Oklahoma City shooting

UPDATE @ 9:42 P.M.

Lieutenant Jeff Cooper with OKCPD says the suspected shooter broke through a window in the apartment complex and shot a man multiple times.

“Our shooter was a female…she went to an apartment here in the complex [and] broke out the window of an apartment. The subject that lived in that apartment came outside and confronted her, and she opened fire,” said Cooper.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say they have the suspect in custody as they continue their investigation at the scene.

It’s not clear if the shooter and the victim know each other.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting at the Sooner Haven Apartments near Northeast 34th Street and Lottie Avenue.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.