Police investigating shooting near downtown Belleville

Belleville Police are investigating a shooting north of downtown Monday morning.

According to an emailed statement from police, officers responded to the reported shooting near the first block of D Street at about 7:20 a.m. Witnesses described a confrontation between two males who then departed the area after shots were fired.

Investigators later discovered evidence of shots being fired at that someone was hit, the release stated. A short time later, at 8:48 a.m., they were notified that a man checked into a local hospital with a non-life threatening bullet wound to his hand.

Police vehicles were still blocking off D Street at North Illinois Street as of about 9 a.m.

Detectives are attempting to gather information from the wounded man.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation are asked to contact the Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers.