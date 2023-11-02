Police investigating shooting near The Grove in Fairfax District

Police were investigating an alleged shooting near The Grove in the Fairfax District Thursday, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the intersection of The Grove Drive and Beverly Boulevard at around 3:20 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and shooting.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what may have led to the alleged shooting.

At the scene, police were unable to locate a possible victim, but they were checking with local hospitals for potential gunshot victims.

Aerial footage captured by Sky5 showed an area on The Grove Drive cordoned off with crime scene tape while investigators canvassed the area for evidence.

Shooting near The Grove

Witnesses told authorities that the suspect was seen in a vehicle described as a black Lamborghini sedan last seen traveling southbound on The Grove Drive and that the weapon used in the alleged shooting was an unidentified type of handgun.

No additional details about the incident were provided.

