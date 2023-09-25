Police investigating shooting near metro Atlanta MARTA station

Police are investigating a shooting near the Westside MARTA station.

Police said a person was shot near Browning Street NW and W. Lake Ave.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Police said the person was alert, conscious and breathing.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if police have been able to identify a shooter.

