Police investigating shooting near metro Atlanta MARTA station
Police are investigating a shooting near the Westside MARTA station.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said a person was shot near Browning Street NW and W. Lake Ave.
TRENDING STORIES:
2 Georgia restaurants named among ‘America’s Best Restaurants 2023′ by The New York Times
Rams head coach Sean McVay gives update on Stetson Bennett, his time focusing on personal issues
Man fights 3 Ga. deputies, punching one in the face during traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
The identity of the victim has not been released. Police said the person was alert, conscious and breathing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if police have been able to identify a shooter.
We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News.