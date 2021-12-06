Police investigating after shooting at Near North Side hotel causes damage to guest room

Chicago police were investigating a shooting at a Near North Side hotel Sunday night that caused damage to a guest room at the hotel but no injuries.

Officers responded to a call about 11:50 p.m. at a hotel in the 600 block of North State Street, Chicago police Sgt. Rocco Alioto said in an email. A 28-year-old man and a 56-year-old man, who were related, said they heard a loud sound at the scene but did not see anyone.

Officers began investigating and found damage to the wall of one hotel room and the headboard in the same room as a result of the shooting. Police would not say if the room was the one occupied by the two men.

Chicago police could not confirm the exact address of the shooting or at which hotel the shooting took place. There are two hotels on that block — the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown, 600 N. State St., and the Eurostars Magnificent Mile, 660 N. State St. Attempts to confirm which hotel the shooting took place were unsuccessful Monday.

No injuries were reported. Police had not made any arrests as of Monday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.