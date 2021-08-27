Police investigating shooting near Old Dominion University

Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in the Highland Park neighborhood near Old Dominion University.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 39th Street, off Hampton Boulevard, according to a university spokesperson.

University officials issued four campus alerts asking students to stay clear of the area while police investigate. A second alert informed recipients “police indicate the suspect has fled the scene.”

Police did not immediately respond to requests about whether the suspect is in custody.

