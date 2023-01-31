Police investigating shooting near Princeton

Jan. 31—PRINCETON — A trooper with the West Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting which was reported Sunday afternoon near Princeton, according to a statement issued Monday by the West Virginia State Police.

At about 11:08 a.m., Tracy Clasen, no name or address available, shot and wounded Gary Sanders Jr., on Short Street near Princeton. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the neck and was transported to Princeton Community Hospital.

Clasen was arrested without incident and charged with malicious wounding and was awaiting arraignment, according to the State Police. The investigation was continuing Monday.

Trooper First Class D.R. Kincaid with the Princeton detachment is the investigating officer.

