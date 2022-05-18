Police investigating shooting near Seattle’s Jackson Park Golf Course

Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his car Tuesday in a parking lot near the Jackson Park Golf Course, the police department announced.

Just after 6:45 p.m., officers were called to multiple reports of gunshots near the golf course in the 1000 block of Northeast 135th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a car with multiple bullet holes.

A victim told police that he was sitting in his car when an older red Chevrolet van parked behind him.

The man said that he saw the driver of the van looking angrily at him before the driver fired a gun multiple times, causing the man to duck.

The man’s vehicle was hit multiple times, but he was not injured. The man said that the incident was unprovoked and that he had no prior interactions with the driver of the van.

The man described the Chevrolet van as a 1980s-style vehicle — it was flat red in color, with an extension cab painted in the same color. It was last seen fleeing east from the golf course, according to the police.

