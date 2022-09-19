Woman injured in domestic violence shooting in North Richland Hills; suspect at large

A 36-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot Monday morning in North Richland Hills, police said.

The shooting, which police are investigating as domestic violence, took place at an apartment complex at 8500 Harwood Road around 8 a.m.

The victim’s condition is unknown, but according to a police news release, she was stable and expected to survive.

According to the news release, the victim knew the suspect, and the incident was related to domestic violence.

The injured woman was able to run for help and call 911.

No suspects are in custody, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7000 regarding case 22N50347.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, police said in a tweet about 9 a.m.

