Richland Hills police officer fatally shoots suspect near North Richland Hills

A suspect was shot and killed after at least one police officer fired during the investigation of a shooting near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

There are no reports of officers being injured.

The area is near the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills, and officers from both cities are involved in the investigation. Police are expected to release more details soon.

Boulevard 26/Glenview to Vance is closed for the investigation, police said on Twitter.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION



Media Staging 26/Vance -PIO enroute - will have details as soon as possible.



Blvd 26/Glenview to Vance is closed for the investigation. — NRH Police (@NRHPD) August 12, 2022

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.