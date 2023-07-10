Police investigating shooting outside Brockton District Court

Police are investigating a shooting outside Brockton District Court on Monday, officials said.

The shooting happened near the courthouse on Main Street before 1 p.m., according to Brockton police.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were shot or the extent of the injuries suffered by those involved.

Police called the situation “fluid” as officers worked to gather additional information.

There were no other details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

