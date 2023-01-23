Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac in busy Cobb County shopping center

WSBTV.com News Staff
Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon.

A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside.

Police said the shooting happened behind the Taco Mac in the parking deck at Parkway Pointe. The victim’s condition and identity have not been released.

Police have taken a suspect into custody, but did not identify that person or say what led up to the shooting.

Police said the scene is still active.

We’ve got a crew headed to the scene to gather more details, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

