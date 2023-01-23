Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac in busy Cobb County shopping center

Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon.

A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the shooting happened behind the Taco Mac in the parking deck at Parkway Pointe. The victim’s condition and identity have not been released.

Police have taken a suspect into custody, but did not identify that person or say what led up to the shooting.

Police said the scene is still active.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

We’ve got a crew headed to the scene to gather more details, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.