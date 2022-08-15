One killed in shooting on Philip Randolph Blvd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person killed in a shooting reported near Philip Randolph Blvd.

At 6:10 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Philip Randolph and Pippin Street to find a man 30-40 years old suffering from at least one gunshot wound next to a vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

JSO reports the suspect was seen fleeing in a dark vehicle toward the west.

It is uncertain if this incident had anything to do with shots reportedly fired last night.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details are available.





