Police investigating shooting in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Atmore Street at 7 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers located an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

The victim told police he was out walking at the time of the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

There is no information on a potential suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

