Police investigating shooting in Pittsburgh's Fineview neighborhood

Jun. 25—A man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Fineview neighborhood, officials said.

Pittsburgh police responded to a Shotspotter alert for 10-rounds fired in the 1700 block of Belleau Drive around 12:35 a.m. Friday. Officers found evidence of a shooting on scene.

While investigating the incident, officers learned a gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital by private means, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews.

The scene was processed by the Mobile Crime Unit and detectives.

Police are investigating.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .