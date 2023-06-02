Police investigating shooting on property of high school in Worcester

An investigation is underway after a young man was found shot on the property of a high school in Worcester early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at Worcester Technical High School around 3:10 a.m. found a 22-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t announced any arrests in the shooting.

Detectives said it appears that no one involved in this incident had any affiliation with the school.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

