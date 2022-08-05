UPDATE: Large police investigation ongoing in Butler Twp. neighborhood after reported shooting

UPDATE @ 1:45 p.m.:

A large police investigation continues in a Butler Twp. neighborhood over two hours after officers and medics were called on reports of a shooting.

Police on the scene have so far declined to release additional details to our crews. Dispatchers have only confirmed to News Center 7 that police were on the scene of an investigation and medics were also called. The nature of the investigation was not disclosed by dispatchers.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated a shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. at a house on Hardwicke Place. Dispatchers and police have not confirmed if any victims were located, or their current conditions.

News Center 7 has multiple crews on the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

FIRST REPORT

Several police officers have responded to an investigation at a Butler Twp. house following reports of a shooting late Friday morning, according to dispatchers and initial reports.

Butler Twp. police dispatchers confirmed officers were called to a house on Hardwicke Place around 11:40 a.m. Dispatchers were not able to confirm to News Center 7 the nature of the investigation.

Emergency dispatch traffic indicates a shooting was reported at the house around the same time. It was not known if any victims were located or what their conditions are. At least one medic unit was requested to the scene on a report of a shooting victim, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Additional details were not available. We have a crew on the way and we’ll update this story as we learn more.

