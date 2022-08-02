Police investigating shooting report in Dayton

Aug. 2—A 911 caller reported Monday night that a man had been shot in Dayton and was bleeding from the head.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 600 block of Yale Avenue.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched at 7:12 p.m. on a reported shooting in the 600 block, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Dispatchers said that no one had been taken to the hospital from the scene.

The 911 call log indicated the shooting was accidental and involved siblings.

We are working to learn more and will update this report as we learn new information.