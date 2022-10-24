One person shot in parking lot of Southside Apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person shot near the Florida Club at Deerwood Apartments Sunday Evening.

JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m responded to a person shot at the 4800 block of Florida Club Circle.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital to undergo surgery for his non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO reported a dispute between family members and close friends in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

During this dispute, a firearm was fired multiple times and struck the victim.

One individual detained was the shooter who told police they were the one who fired the gun.

There is no threat to the community as it is believed to be an isolated incident.

JSO is asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to please contact JSO through the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

