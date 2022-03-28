Police investigating shooting in Salisbury

The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night on the 300 block of West D Avenue.

Police said details are limited at this time.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lt. Crews at 704-638-5333.

