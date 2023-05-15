Police investigating shooting in Southeast Austin early Monday that left 1 dead

Austin Police Department

Austin police discovered a man's body and took a woman to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after responding to a call early Monday morning in Southeast Austin, officials said. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The woman, who later was hospitalized, called 911 at about 2:50 a.m. to report that she believed her friend was dead, police said, while several neighbors called to report shots fired in the 7700 block of Springfield Drive near McKinney Falls State Park.

When police arrived, they saw the man had injuries to his upper chest and pronounced him dead, according to officials. Police said it was unclear what type of injuries the woman had.

There's no suspect in custody at this time, but police said there's not believed to be any threat to the public. The number of people involved in the case, along with their identities, was unknown, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

Police asked that if any neighbors in the area have any audio or video home surveillance, such as a Ring doorbell, that may have captured parts of the incident, to report it to Austin police.

