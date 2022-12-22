Police investigating shooting in Springfield

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday.

Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

>> 15-year-old officially charged as adult in murder of Lyft driver

Dispatch was unable to provide additional details at this time.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this