Police investigating shooting, stabbing scenes in same block of busy Atlanta road

Police are investigating two crime scenes in the same stretch of a busy southwest Atlanta road.

Atlanta police confirmed there is a shooting investigation and a stabbing investigation on Martin Luther King. Jr Drive.

The stabbing scene is located at the Texaco gas station at 2716 MLK Jr. Drive. The shooting scene is next door at the Seven Court Apartments on 2800 MLK Drive.

Police have not said if the two scenes are related at this time. However, the calls came in around the same time.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer watched as investigators collected evidence from a white truck at the Texaco station.

