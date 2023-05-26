Police investigating shooting at Steak n’ Shake in Cobb County

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Smyrna Steak ‘n Shake Friday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 was over the restaurant, where crime scene tape was strung p in the parking lot and there were several law enforcement vehicles congregated in the parking lot. There was also at least one ambulance at the scene.

Cobb County police said they were assisting Smyrna Police in the investigation.

It’s unclear how many people have been shot or if any suspects have been taken into custody.

It’s also unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside of the business.

A handgun was visible on the ground in the parking lot from the NewsChopper 2 camera.

We're working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.








