Teenager in critical but stable condition after being shot in Stowe Township

A 15-year-old is in critical but stable condition after being shot in Stowe Township.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police and EMS units were on the scene in the area of Benwood Avenue and Ninth Street.

The call came in at 3:48 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot once in the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

